Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), University of Hyderabad (UOH) and IIT Hyderabad jointly organised a one-day seminar on recent advances in materials and manufacturing processes, at the MGIT campus in Gandipet on Tuesday.

The conference saw the presence of teachers, researchers, scientists and engineers from educational institutions and organisations delivering talks on the developments in the field of materials engineering and recent advances in the stream of manufacturing technologies.

The event was attended by IIT Hyderabad director Prof. B.S. Murthy, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited director Dr Thulasiraman Muthukumar, Nuclear Fuel Complex CEO Dr Komal Kapoor and MGIT principal Prof. G. Chandramohan Reddy.