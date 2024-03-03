Hyderabad: Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka on Saturday reviewed the availability of drinking water in reservoirs for supply to the capital and the rural areas with principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Mission Bhagiratha engineer-in-chief Kripakar Reddy. The ministers asked officials to keep tabs on the water levels.

She directed the engineers to ensure that water is supplied to far-off villages and tribal hamlets every day. She said that pumpsets in the erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar districts must be quickly repaired and leakages plugged.