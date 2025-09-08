Seepage In Jabalpur Dam Causes Panic In Villages, Experts Teams Arrive To Examine

Bhopal: Seepage has been noticed in the Bargi dam on the Narmada river, located around 40 km from district headquarters of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, causing panic among the villages located downstream. The breach was found in the Block 3/10 of the 5,357-metre-long dam, Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena told this newspaper on Monday.

“The dam has attained its full capacity level (following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas). There is seepage in a part of the dam. Experts are examining the seepage and necessary action will be taken as per their recommendation,” he said. Saxena said that there is no need to panic as per the experts’ assessment.

The full reservoir level of the dam is 422.76 metres. With dam running full, nine gates were opened on Wednesday and six more later on when the dam was to be literally overflowing, officials said. According to the dam in-charge, R R Rohit, there are 30 blocks in the dam.

Saxena said that a team of experts from the Narmada Valley Development Agency (NVDA) in Bhopal and another team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Delhi had reached the spot to examine the seepage and recommend the remedial measures.