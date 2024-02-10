Seeks Benefits Of Welfare Schemes Of Central And State Governments

Vijayawada: A delegation of leaders from the Madiga community from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka interacted with the Committee of Secretaries headed by the cabinet secretary, in New Delhi on Friday.

The delegation pleaded that the benefits of all welfare and development schemes of the Centre and state governments be given equally to all members of the Madiga and other communities.

The delegation met the Committee Secretaries in New Delhi on Friday. It apprised the Committee Secretaries about the socio-economic conditions of the Madiga community and the difficulties being faced by them. They expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for setting up such a committee.

The committee of secretaries was constituted to examine the administrative steps being taken to safeguard the interests of the SC communities like Madiga. These communities say they are not getting their due share of benefits from the welfare schemes of the Centre and states.

The Committee of Secretaries, in its second meeting, noted down the concerns raised by the delegation and assured it that necessary measures would be taken to do justice to them.