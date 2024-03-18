Seek Permit 48 Hours Before Political Meets: DEO

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authority directed members of political parties to obtain prior permission for election-related activities like campaigns, meetings, and events.

As per the directive, permission must be sought at least 48 hours in advance via the Suvidha mobile app. Permissions will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The briefing session was conducted by Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose and Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. During the session, attendees were informed about the various violations of the model code of conduct, which include delivering provocative speeches and making hateful comments related to religion, caste, and region, as well as attempting to influence voters with monetary incentives.

DEO Ronald Rose urged stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and increased voter turnout. Additionally, attendees were advised against conducting campaign activities inside places of worship, including temples, mosques, and churches.