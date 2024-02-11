Security Guard at Chhattisgarh Minister's Bungalow Shoots Himself Dead

Rabindra Nath ChoudhuryRaipur: A security guard posted at the official bungalow of Chhattisgarh minister Dayal Das Baghel here shot himself dead with his service rifle, police said.The slain police constable, identified as Rohit Salame, returned from his duty to the guard room in the premises of the minister’s bungalow at around two am and shot him with his service rifle, police said.He died on the spot.The reason for the policeman taking extreme steps was yet to be ascertained, police said.A probe is on into the incident.The deceased had joined his duty last week after a 25-day-leave he had taken to visit his home, police said.In another incident, a jawan of Railway Protection Special Force (RSPF) was killed and a passenger injured after the former’s service weapon accidentally went off at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.The accident took place around six am when a team of the RSPF led by a sub-inspector was de-boarding the Sarnath Express train after escort duty, police said.The slain constable was identified as Dinesh Chandra (30).A passenger, identified as Mohmmad Danish who was sleeping on the upper berth when the incident took place, sustained injuries in his abdomen, police said.