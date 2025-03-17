Security forces seize firearms in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal: Security forces seized firearms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said on Monday.

One 5.56 mm Insas rifle, two 9 mm carbine machine guns, one .303 modified sniper with magnifier scope, one SBBL gun, one pistol, four hand grenades, and cartridges were seized from the vicinity of Uyok forest on Sunday.

Police also said that intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations are being carried out in both hill and valley districts to recover all the looted and illegal weapons in the state.

Meanwhile, security forces ensured movement of 475 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) and strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations as well and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.