 Top
Home » Nation

Security Forces Recover 114 Weapons in Manipur

Nation
PTI
8 March 2025 9:57 AM IST

Operations launched across districts after deadline for voluntary surrender ends

Security Forces Recover 114 Weapons in Manipur
x
Security forces in Manipur recovered 114 weapons, IEDs, and ammunition after the voluntary surrender deadline expired, as part of efforts to restore peace. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: In a series of operations, security forces have recovered 114 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades and ammunition across Manipur after the expiry of a two-week period for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held arms in the ethnic strife-torn state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Intelligence-based operations were launched in the hill and valley districts of Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, angpokpi, Imphal East and Imphal West. Altogether 114 weapons, IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered during these operations, an army statement said.
People handed over to the security forces more than 1,000 arms along with ammunition during the two-week provided to them for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in Manipur, a police officer said on Friday, a day after the deadline ended.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days. He extended the deadline till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.
The administration had assured people that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrendered their weapons within this period, emphasising that "this is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society".
( Source : PTI )
security forces arms and ammunition manipur weapons and explosives seized IEDs imphal 
Rest of India Manipur Imphal 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X