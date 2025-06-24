 Top
Security Forces Launch Massive Search Operation in Poonch After Suspicious Movement

DC Correspondent
24 Jun 2025 10:34 AM IST

Joint operation underway in over 10 locations across Surankote and Mendhar

Security forces began a major search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday morning after reports of suspicious movement near the LoC.

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched a search operation at nearly a dozen places in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said. The search operation was jointly launched by the special operations group of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in different areas of Surankote and Mendhar around 6 am following information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

The operation was going on in Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari top and Kaagwali in Surankote, Limba, and Ucchad and Kallar-Gursai in Mendhar, the officials said.
( Source : PTI )
DC Correspondent
