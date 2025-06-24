Security Forces Launch Massive Search Operation in Poonch After Suspicious Movement

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched a search operation at nearly a dozen places in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said. The search operation was jointly launched by the special operations group of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in different areas of Surankote and Mendhar around 6 am following information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

The operation was going on in Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari top and Kaagwali in Surankote, Limba, and Ucchad and Kallar-Gursai in Mendhar, the officials said.