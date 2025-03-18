Security Forces Foil IED Attack in Shopian, Second Detection in Two Days

Security forces on Tuesday averted a tragedy with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said. A patrol party noticed a suspicious object by the roadside at Habdipora in Shopian district, which turned out to be an IED. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the explosive, the officials said.

This was second instance where an IED has been detected by the security forces in as many days after security forces defused a similar device in Kulgam district on Monday.



