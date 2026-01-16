Security Forces Dismantle Terror Hideouts in Kathua As J&K Tightens Security Ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: Security forces have intensified counter terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, dismantling three hideouts of militants in frontier Kathua distrct’s Billawar region while simultaneously strengthening security measures in Poonch and Srinagar ahead of Republic Day.

Officials said the first breakthrough came on January 7 after reliable intelligence indicated the movement of anti national elements in the forested Kamaad Nallah area of Billawar. Joint teams of Kathua Police and other security forces launched a search operation, during which militants opened fire, triggering an overnight exchange. Once the area was secured, forces discovered a hideout containing empty M4 cartridges, food supplies, clothing items, and basic survival materials.

Continuing the operation, security teams uncovered two more hideouts on Friday in the Kalikhad and Kalaban areas, recovering a cooking gas cylinder, utensils, oil containers, blankets, torchlights, and other logistical items believed to have supported militant movement in the region. SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma said the search operation remains active and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.

In a separate development, security forces launched a major Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the dense forests of Poonch’s Mendhar subdivision. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams of J&K Police, its counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Army began the operation across Bhata Dhurian, Loharka, Nar, and Sanjiote villages. The search continued into the second day, with senior officers, including SSP Poonch, supervising the operation on the ground.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Srinagar city centre ahead of Republic Day celebrations. A speculative search operation was carried out by Kothibagh Police Station personnel in coordination with CRPF’s 132 Battalion following recent security inputs. The exercise focused on area domination, spot checks, and verification at sensitive locations to prevent any attempt to disturb public peace. Officials said such preventive operations are routinely conducted before major national events to reinforce public safety. The operation was executed professionally without causing inconvenience to residents, and no untoward incident was reported. Authorities continue to review security arrangements across the city to ensure smooth and incident free RD celebrations.