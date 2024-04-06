Panur Bomb Blast: Security Forces Carry Out Search Operations in Kannur, Kozhikode Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: In the aftermath of the bomb blast in Panur in Kannur district of Kerala, security forces have initiated a large-scale search operation along the Kozhikode-Kannur border.

A joint team of police and CRPF conducted searches in areas bordering Panur.



The searches were carried out in Chettakandipalam, Ummathoor, Kayalotti, and Peringathur areas within the Nadapuram and Valayam police stations. The inspection involved CRPF and Kerala police, as well as bomb squad and dog squad.

One person was killed, and three others were injured while assembling a bomb at Panoor Kunnoth Parambil the other day. The CRPF and police conducted route marches at Chettakandi and Kayalotkeezh in Chekkad panchayat.

Three persons connected to CPM have been arrested in connection with the Panur blast. According to police, they were part of the group that manufactured the bomb. Atul, Arun, and Shabin Lal of Kunnothuparambu were arrested.

Another person identified as Sayooj was taken into custody in Palakkad while he was trying to escape to Coimbatore.



The police said all four persons were at the location when the bomb exploded. Eight people who were present there including the deceased Sheryl, Vineesh, Vinod, and Ashwanth (who sustained serious injuries), have been identified. All of them are supporters of the CPM.

It is alleged that there was a serious lapse on the part of the police during election season, as the persons in question were connected with criminal groups and were facing multiple criminal cases. in question were connected with criminal groups and were facing multiple criminal cases.

The blast occurred during the manufacturing of the bomb, but the reasons behind it and the intended target remain unknown. Additionally, there has been criticism regarding the slow pace of the police investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also holds the home portfolio, rejected the allegation that he had ignored the intelligence wing's warning regarding the criminal gangs' involvement in bomb-making in Muliyanthod.

The chief minister said the bomb incident was a serious violation of the law and assured that strict action would be taken against the accused.



The condition of Vineesh, who was injured, continues to be critical.

The police decided to intensify the probe after the opposition UDF raised the bomb issue in a big way during the election campaign.





CPM denies role in bomb-making

CPM state secretary MV Govindan reiterated that the party has nothing to do with the Panur bomb blast. He said the CPM would not do anything that disturbs peace.

The CPM leader said the deceased was an accused in the case of attacking party workers. He criticised the Vadakara UDF candidate Shafi Parambil's peace march in Panur area as an election stunt.

At the same time, the UDF lashed out at the shoddy investigation being carried out by the police into the Panur blast. Shafi alleged that more people were involved in the incident.

K K Rema, MLA, urged the Election Commission officials to visit the spot. She said the CPM was resorting to bomb-making as it wanted to create law and order problems in the state because of their impending defeat.