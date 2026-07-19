Security Forces Seize Rs 85 Crore Crystal Meth in Manipur

In a major blow to drug trafficking networks, security forces in Manipur have seized 6.2 kg of crystal methamphetamine valued at over Rs 85 crore in the international market and arrested a suspected drug peddler during a joint operation in Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Md Yusub alias Kaki alias Jakir (41), a resident of Imphal East district, was apprehended on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation carried out by the 164 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), Koirengei, and the Imphal West district commando unit.

Police said the operation was launched at around 4 pm following specific inputs about the movement of a large consignment of narcotics in the Imphal West area. Acting on the information, the joint team intercepted the suspect at Khuman Lampak and recovered the methamphetamine from his possession.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigators are working to trace the origin of the consignment and identify others involved in the trafficking network.

In another anti-drug operation on Saturday, security forces seized around 1 kg of brown sugar concealed inside 81 soap cases from a Bolero vehicle (registration number MN01AS-9809) at Thingkangphai village in Churachandpur district.

The twin seizures come amid intensified efforts by security agencies to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in Manipur, which has emerged as a key transit corridor for narcotics smuggled across the India-Myanmar border.

