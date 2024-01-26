Top
Security Breach at Republic Day Event in Bengaluru, Man Apprehended

DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 11:09 AM GMT
Individual throws placards and approaches Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during ceremony.
Security personnel detain the individual involved in the security breach at the Republic Day event in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A security breach was reported during the Republic Day function at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Friday, when a man attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The man was seen throwing placards and sheets on the ground while walking towards the Chief Minister's gallery.

The individual, named Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground.

The police immediately took the person into custody and took him for questioning.

More details are awaited.


