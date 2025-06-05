Security Beefed Up In J&K, Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Jammu: A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate the much-awaited Kashmir rail link and also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore in Katra, officials said.

This will be the first visit of Modi to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, the symbol of India's engineering excellence before flagging off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the valley.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, pilgrims among others.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.

He will lay the foundation stone of road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February, last year.

The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024.

Officials said a high security alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Prime Minister's visit with senior police, paramilitary officers, army and intelligence officers personally monitoring the situation.

Heavy security deployments have been made in and around the venues with latest gadgets, including drones deployed to keep a close vigil, the officials said, adding the security grid on the borders and the hinterland has been further beefed up to check infiltration and movement of anti-national and subversive elements.

The area domination and raids on the houses of suspected persons including Over Ground Workers and relatives of terrorists operating from across the border have also been intensified as part of the security arrangements, the officials said.

During a visit to border areas on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Shiv Kumar directed the officers on the ground to remain vigilant.

The officials said several roads heading towards Katra Stadium, the venue of Modi's public rally, may be shut or there may be traffic diversions on Friday.