Security Beefed Up for PM Narendra Modi’s Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar: The Odihsa government on Monday tightened the security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Odisha visit on Tuesday. As per Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Police Commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda the Prime Minister will reach Bhubaneswar airport and visit Chandikhole on Tuesday evening.

The security arrangements have been made as per the protocol including special arrangements at the airport. The Commissionerate Police will take access control while the bomb and dog squad will sanitise the area.

Though there is no official programme in Bhubaneswar, a special route lining up to Raj Bhawan and carcade will be done as per a contingency measure, said Panda.

“As many as 6 Additional DCPs, 10 ACPs, 19 Inspectors, 69 other officers, and 15 platoons of police force will be pressed into service for the Prime Minister’s visit,” said Panda.

The Prime Minister will first inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crores in Sangareddy, Telangana. Later, at around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,600 crores at Chandikhole in Jajpur of Odisha.

The PM will also address a public meeting at Benapur in Jajpur district. Odisha Police DG Arun Sarangi, Jajpur SP and other senior officials reviewed the security arrangements on the ground. A temporary helipad has also been constructed at Benapur.

Central Range IG, Ashish Singh said, “For PM Narendra Modi’s visit, we have conducted a briefing with over 3000 police personnel. The area will be under security cover with different verticals of officials engaged in different duties.”

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “After arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Jajpur in another IAF helicopter and lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects. Later, he will also address a public meeting.”