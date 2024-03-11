Tamil Nadu CM Seeks Jaishankar’s Intervention in Fishermen's Release

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin requested the urgent intervention of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of the 22 fishermen and the three mechanized fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday.

'As you are aware, our fishermen have been fishing in the traditional waters adjacent to our nation for generations. It is the only source of their livelihood. However, in recent months, our fishermen are being harassed, arrested and their vessels are also being detained, in alarming numbers,' Stalin said in his letter to Jaishankar on Monday.

He said the detentions had not only caused immense distress to the affected fishermen and their families, but had also severely disrupted their only source of livelihood.

‘Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and decisively to secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats,’ he said.

The 22 fishermen on board the three boats (two of them registered in Tamil Nadu and the third one in Puducherry) were apprehended in two separate incidents on Sunday.