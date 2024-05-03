Hyderabad: The Secunderabad RPF caught Rs.2.3 lakh cash from on Seethamrama Rao at the Secunderabad station. Rao said he was carrying the cash for a land registration at Mangalagiri but he did not show any documentation. Meanwhile the Kacheguda RPF arrested Mohd Ibrahim, Mohd Touheed, Mohd Anasuddin and Mohd Muqeet and seized a gold chain, two phones and one smart watch that they had stolen. The gang was arrested during a routine check.