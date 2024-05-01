Secunderabad Cantonment Voters Eager to Elect Congress in By-poll: Sri Ganesh

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad Cantonment candidate for Assembly bypoll Sri Ganesh said people of the constituency want to give an opportunity to The Congress this time as they strongly feel that as a ruling party the Congress can ensure speedy development of the constituency and complete the long-pending works including merger of SCB with GHMC.



Sri Ganesh on Wednesday campaigned in the constituency. Several local BRS leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Sri Ganesh on the occasion.

Among those were Ashok, Komuraiah, Mallikarjun, Mahesh, Naganna and scores of party workers from other parties.







Sri Ganesh said leaders and workers from other parties were joining Congress attracted by the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He said CM Revanth has speeded up construction of flyovers in SCB area by securing approvals from the union defence ministry within a month of coming to power.



