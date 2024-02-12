Hyderabad: In anticipation of the farmers' scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Delhi and at the borders with neighboring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

Large gatherings have been banned across Delhi for a month - till March 12 - ahead of a mega protest by farmers starting Tuesday. Over 200 farmer unions - around 20,000 farmers in all - are expected to converge on the national capital in the next few days, in a potential replay of the violent protests in 2020/21 over "black" farm laws passed (and then scrapped) by the central government. Identical orders have been in force in the northeast districts since Saturday - after farmers, who are expected to roll in 200 tractors - from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab launched the protest.