Delhi Imposes Section 144 Ahead of Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Hyderabad: In anticipation of the farmers' scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Delhi and at the borders with neighboring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.
Large gatherings have been banned across Delhi for a month - till March 12 - ahead of a mega protest by farmers starting Tuesday. Over 200 farmer unions - around 20,000 farmers in all - are expected to converge on the national capital in the next few days, in a potential replay of the violent protests in 2020/21 over "black" farm laws passed (and then scrapped) by the central government. Identical orders have been in force in the northeast districts since Saturday - after farmers, who are expected to roll in 200 tractors - from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab launched the protest.
"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police.
Concrete blocks and iron nails have been deployed at the borders to deter vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city, impacting traffic flow and causing inconvenience to commuters.
Key Updates on Farmers' Protest:
- Various farmer associations, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for the march to demand legislation ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.
- Traffic restrictions, initially for commercial vehicles at the Singhu border, have been extended to all vehicle types from Tuesday onwards.
- Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora inspected security arrangements at the city's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
- Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, along with barricades and measures like nails on roads to deter protesters from entering the capital.