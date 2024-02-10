West Bengal: Section 144 Imposed, Internet Suspended in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been enforced while internet services have been suspended by the Mamata Banerjee government at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal since Friday night.

The prohibitory orders and internet ban cover the areas under 16 gram panchayats in two blocks: Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II, located near the India-Bangladesh border. Senior IPS officers with huge contingent of troops are patrolling the area.The move came after violence broke out there in the past two days during heavy protests by angry villagers, mostly women, who came out with sticks, rods and sharp cutting weapons in large numbers revolting against atrocities by the ruling Trinamul Congress leaders on them.The TMC leaders who are in the eye of storm are absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, also the mastermind of the attack on an Enforcement Directorate team for the raid at his house last month, and his followers: Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar.On Friday the demonstrators torched a poultry firm, owned by Shibu who is at large now. On Saturday, TMC suspended Uttam for six years from the party to quell public anger ahead of the Lok Sabha Election.TMC MLA Partha Bhowmik announced the decision on the instructions of party national general secretary and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee who took the step at a meeting with several party MLAs of the district on Friday night.