Second Vande Bharat Express to Connect Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, PM Modi to Flag off on March 12

Visakhapatnam: Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be connected by a second Vande Bharat train from March 12, offering a morning service for passengers from the Telangana state capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service virtually on March 12. This could probably be the only route to be served by two Vande Bharat Express trains, in view of the heavy demand.

The first Vande Bharat service inaugurated in January last year used to leave Visakhapatnam in the morning, and Secunderabad in the evening on all days of the week except Sunday.Modi had inaugurated the first Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express in January last year. The train has been reporting over 100 per cent occupancy.The second Vande Bharat service will cover the distance in eight hours and 45 minutes.The new train has been given the number 20707/20708. Train 20707 will leave Secunderabad on all days of the week (except Thursdays) at 5.05 am and reach Visakhapatnam by 1.50 pm. The return service (Train 20708) will leave the port city on all days (except Thursdays) at 2.35 pm and reach in Secunderabad by 11.20 pm. This service will stop at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.The older Vande Bharat Express (Train 20834) leaves Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am on all days except Sundays and reaches Secunderabad at 2.15 pm. In the return direction, the train leaves Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches the port city at 11.30 pm. This service also has five halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmunder and Samalkot.