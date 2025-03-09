Second Trial Incineration of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Ends

Bhopal: The second trial incineration of the Union Carbide waste, the remains of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, in the Pithampur facility near Indore in Madhya Pradesh ended late on Saturday evening.

Around ten tons of the waste were burnt in the facility during the second trial incineration, an officer of state Pollution Control Board (PCB), which is monitoring the process, said on Sunday.

‘The second trial disposal of the Union Carbide waste ended at 7.01 pm on Saturday. The air quality and other environment impact parameters were found to be normal during the process”, regional officer of Indore branch of state PCB Srinivas Dwivedi said.

According to him, there was a pause in disposal of the waste in the facility for around 40 minutes from 12.45 pm on March eight due to the internet issue that caused brief disruption in collection of data on environment impact study during the process.

The first trial incineration of the waste which ended on March four had also recorded a normal level of air quality.

The third and final trial incineration of the waste will commence soon after cooling and cleaning the combustion chambers in the facility, sources added.

The Madhya Pradesh high court had earlier ordered that three trial incinerations of the waste be conducted and their environment impact reports be submitted before the court.

Around 337 tons of toxic wastes, stored in the premises of the defunct Union Carbide plant in Bhopal since the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, were shifted to Pithampur on January two this year for their disposal in the local facility following a directive in this regard by Madhya Pradesh high court earlier.

More than 5,000 people died and thousands of others affected following leakage of the deadly methyl isocyanate gas in the Union Carbide factory here on the intervening night of December two-three, 1984.