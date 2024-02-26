Second-rung Congress Leaders Hopeful of Nominated Posts

Nizamabad: Senior Congress leaders of Nizamabad district are hopeful that they will get nominated posts soon after completion of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nizamabad Urban Development Authority (NUDA), agricultural market committee, zilla grandhalaya samstha, and various temple committees are some of the places with perks, where the ruling party nominates its leaders who have not been accommodated in the elected posts.

At the state level, there are corporations to which they could be nominated. Leaders aspiring for such chairperson and directors’ posts have already started approaching the Congress party MLAs and MLCs.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior Congress leader said that they are ready to take up nominated posts either at state level or district level. The party high command should take a decision at earliest, he said.

He reasoned that expansion of cabinet has not been done yet due to Lok Sabha elections. He is confident that the nominated posts will be allotted by the party leaders soon after elections to the parliament are over.

A few senior leaders have even sent in their applications to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and ministers seeking nominated posts. One aspirant has submitted a list of 11 posts, seeking that he be posted to one of them.

In the undivided Nizamabad district, Bodhan, Nizamabad Rural, Yellareddy and Jukkal MLAs—P. Sudarshan Reddy, R. Bhupathi Reddy, Madanmohan Rao and Laxmikanth Rao—will play key role in finalisation of the nominated posts.

There are about half a dozen leaders, who had been strong contenders for the MLA ticket in the recent assembly elections. But they failed to get the ticket. All of them are now demanding state-level nominated posts.

As of now, defeated MLA candidate Mohammad Ali Shabbir has been elevated as adviser to the state government. TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, who had sacrificed his MLA ticket, has become an MLC. The rest are hoping that they will be similarly accommodated.