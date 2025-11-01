Second Phase of Electoral Roll Revision: Check Out Documents Needed for Registration

On Monday, the Election Commission announced the second phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, set to take place in 12 States and Union Territories from November to February.

The 12 states and Union Terrotories are: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Among all these states and Union territories, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry will go for Assembly Elecftions in 2026.

With the enumeration of stage, the second phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) will start on November 4, and continue till December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will be released by Election Commission on December 9, with the final rolls set to be published on Fenruary 7.

Read below to know the documents required for this exercise:

Any identity card or certificate or document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to July 1, 1987.

Birth Certificate Issued by the Competent Authority

Matriculation or educational certificates issued by the recognised boards or universities.

Permanant residence certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any Central or State government or PSU.

Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority

Forest right certificate

Passport

The list also includes the National Register of Citizens (where applicable) and the family register prepared by state or local authorities.