Bhopal: Two newborn babies, who were gnawed by rats a couple of days ago in the pediatric ward of a reputed government hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, died, officials said on Wednesday.

While one of them died late on Tuesday, the other passed away on Wednesday, officials said.

The two infants, being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) in MY Hospital in Indore, were bitten by the rats in the ward on Monday, officials said.

Doctors however maintained that the causes of death of the two children were severe infection and congenital complications.

“There was a case of two infants who were bitten by rats in the Pediatric Surgical Ward”, Dr Arvind Ghangoria, dean of the MGM Medical College to which the MY Hospital is attached, told the media.

According to the doctors, the first newborn baby, who died on Tuesday, was in a critical condition, with low hemoglobin and underdeveloped organs.

He was on oxygen and ventilator support.

The second infant was suffering from congenital complications, including underdeveloped lungs and intestines and had undergone surgery recently.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla promptly ordered action in the matter.

A high-level enquiry by a team of five doctors and a nursing officer was ordered into the incident.

Two nurses were suspended while the nursing superintendent was removed from her post.

Show-cause notices were issued to nursing in-charges and the Head of the Perioperative Surgery Department.

Had the rodent sightings been reported earlier by the nursing staff, the tragedy could have been avoided, Dr Ghangoria said.