Second Innings House Organizes Family Fun Car Rally in Secunderabad to Promote Elderly Socialization
Hyderabad: Second Innings House Pvt. Ltd, a elderly care facility in Secunderabad, prganised a family fun car rally on Sunday. The ‘time speed distance rally’ commenced at Jalavihar and concluded at Heart Cup, Gandipet. Participants accompanied by elderly family members participated. The event's primary aim was to promote socialisation among seniors and provide them with an enriching experience alongside their families.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
