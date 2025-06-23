Seat Dispute on Delhi–Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Turns Violent, BJP MLA’s Aides Accused of Assault
CLP leader files NCR in Jhansi; victim alleges brutal thrashing captured on video
A routine journey on the New Delhi–Bhopal Vande Bharat Express turned violent on June 19 when a dispute over seating escalated into a physical assault at Jhansi station. According to eyewitness accounts and viral video footage, a group of men—allegedly linked to BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha—attacked a co-passenger, Raj Prakash, after he declined to switch seats so the MLA's family could sit together.
The altercation began on board when Parichha, travelling with his wife and son, requested Prakash to swap his seat. When Prakash refused, tensions rose. Upon arrival at Jhansi, a group believed to be Parichha’s aides boarded the train and beat Prakash with fists and slippers. The incident was caught on video and widely shared on social media.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story