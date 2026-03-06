Seasonal Weather Change Triggers Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

It's that time of the year when hospitals across the country report a rise in viral infections, allergies, and respiratory illnesses amid the change of season.

According to medical experts, sudden shifts in temperatures, humidity levels, pollens in the air, and fluctuating air quality put extra stress on the human body, making people more vulnerable.

Air pollution and sudden changes in weather can have a significant impact on health. When the transition happens quickly, such as moving from cold conditions where people wear warm clothes to warmer conditions where fans and air conditioners are used, individuals become more vulnerable. This is especially true for those with low immunity, the elderly, and people with chronic conditions like diabetes, chest problems, COPD, or asthma. These groups are more likely to experience health triggers during such abrupt weather shifts.

In addition, air pollution makes things worse in urban areas. Emissions from vehicles, construction dust, and industrial pollutants can irritate the lungs and inflame airways, worsening symptoms like coughing, wheezing, sinus congestion, and asthma attacks.

Environmentalists suggest that climate change also plays a role by altering weather patterns, with dense urban living conditions further amplifying the issue. According to experts, taking precautions like wearing an N95 mask may help prevent health problems to some extent.