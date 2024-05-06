CBI arrests FSSAI AD and three others while exchanging bribe of Rs1.20 lakh

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Monday arrested four persons including an Assistant Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Regional Office, Mumbai and three private persons - a Director, a Senior Manager and another representative of a Thane-based private company, in a case related to demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.20 lakh in lieu of clearance of pending bills of the said private company.



A case was registered by CBI against three accused including Assistant Director (Technical), FSSAI, Mumbai and two private persons - a Director and a Senior Manager of Thane based-private company and other unknown person, on allegations that the said Assistant Director (AD), FSSAI, Regional Office, Mumbai, in connivance with a number of intermediaries, is involved in illegal and corrupt practices of demanding and accepting bribes from food business operators and other interested parties for dishonest discharge of public duty in his capacity as public servant.

It was also alleged that accused AD, FSSAI agreed to accept a bribe from Senior. Manager of the private company, who would deliver a bribe on behalf of the Director of the said Company, in lieu of clearance of their pending bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Assistant Director, FSSAI, red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs.1.20 lakh from Senior Manager and another representative of the private company. All three accused involved in the exchange of bribe money were arrested. Later, the accused Director of the private company was also arrested.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs. 37.3 lakh in cash, about 45 gram gold and documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents. The arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and have been remanded to police custody till May 8, 2024.