SEAL Ashram Reunites Missing Kashmiri Youth With his Family

Pune: In a heart touching move, a young man from Jammu & Kashmir, who was missing for months, was reunited with his family by the Panvel-based NGO Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) Ashram.

Sadam Hussain, who had gone missing for months from Mahore in Reasi district of J&K, was referred to SEAL Ashram by Nhava Sheva Police, near Panvel, on June 16, 2025.





Hussain, who was suffering from a mental health problem, was provided with shelter, care, and treatment at the Ashram.

After being treated for over two months, Hussain was finally reunited with his father, Abbas Shah, bringing immense relief and joy to the family.





“SEAL Ashram is not just a place of rescue but of rebirth — a sanctuary where the destitute and abandoned are embraced with love, dignity, and care,” Dr Abraham Mathai, former vice chairman of Maharashtra State Minorities Commission and founder-chairman of the Harmony Foundation told Deccan Chronicle.

He said the Ashram heals, restores, and reconnects people with their families, believing that humanity can indeed transform lives.



Calling the Ashram a “Mini India,” Dr Mathai highlighted how the neglected, the abandoned and poor people from every corner of the country — from Kashmir to Kerala — are brought under its care and find a second home, reflecting national integration and communal harmony in action.

Led by pastor K M Philip, SEAL Ashram has been consistently working to rescue, rehabilitate, and reunite the lost, least and abandoned people, spreading the flame of compassion around, he noted.

“What makes SEAL Ashram special is that the NGO goes beyond shelter and creates lifetime experiences, nurturing people back to health, restoring their self-worth, and, most importantly, reconnecting them with their lost families, reuniting hearts that they once thought they’d never meet again. Their work is like a vast and impactful movement, a silent revolution of compassion that proves humanity can heal, uplift, and transform lives on a massive scale across India,” Dr Mathai said.