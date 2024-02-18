SCR to Run 30 January Sadharan Trains to Medaram

Warangal: Given the heavy rush of devotees expected to Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara at Medaram to be held from February 21 to 24 in Mulugu district, the South Central Railways (SCR) on Saturday announced that it would run 30 Jan Sadharan special train services from February 21 to 24. The special trains will be operated from five different locations including Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Warangal railway station which is the nearest railway station to reach Medaram.

Of the 30 trains, 10 will be operated between Secunderabad-Warangal- Secunderabad, eight each between Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Warangal-Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Nizamabad-Warangal-Nizamabad and two each from Adilabad-Warangal-Adilabad and Khammam-Warangal-Khammam.



SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain said these special trains would provide the safest, fastest and most economical modes of transportation for devotees to reach Medaram and back to their destinations.



The special trains will stop at all major railway stations en route benefitting several pilgrims and have unreserved second class seating coaches, he added. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate around 6,000 special bus services from February 18 to 25 from 51 various centres across the state, of which 2,500 buses will be run from the Warangal region from 22 various places of erstwhile Warangal district to Medaram. With the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi free bus rides to women, the officials estimate that this year around 50 lakh people are likely to prefer RTC services to Medaram. For the past three years, the state tourism department has been operating helicopter services to Medaram. This year too, the officials have come to an understanding with the private agencies to provide helicopter rides from February 21 to 25 from Hyderabad and Hanamkonda.



