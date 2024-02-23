SCR to make Begumpet Rail Station a Big Hub

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) provided media an overview of the significant enhancements underway at Begumpet railway station, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, during a briefing. With Rs 26.55 crore allocated for the station's upgrade, the Secunderabad division of SCR outlined key features of the ongoing works.

Included in the transformation are the installation of a foot overbridge, two lifts, and two elevators, along with expanded waiting rooms and a revamped façade.

The railway authorities aim to establish the Begumpet station as a versatile transportation hub. Situated centrally within the city, it serves as a pivotal interchange point for commuters transitioning between MMTS, Metro Rail and bus services.

Upon completion of the upgrade, the station is set to witness the introduction of major train stops, signalling its transformation into a prominent transportation node.