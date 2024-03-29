SCR Opens New Gundlakamma-Darsi Railway Line

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned its new 27-km railway line between Gundlakamma and Darsi. It is part of the new Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line project that Indian Railways is implementing in Andhra Pradesh.



Now, with the completion and commissioning of the stretch between Gundlakamma and Darsi, a continuous stretch of 122 km rail line between Nadikudi-Darsi will be available for operating train services regularly.





To start with, trains will operate on this non-electrified rail section at a maximum permissible speed of 75 km/h.SCR officials said Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line is an important project in AP connecting for the first time several new areas in interior regions of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts with a rail network. The ₹2,289 crore 309-km project had been sanctioned in 2011–2012 on a 50 per cent cost-sharing basis between the Railways and Government of Andhra Pradesh, with state government providing the land free of cost.The Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line is being implemented in five phases – Phase I Piduguralla-Savalyapuram (47 km), Phase II Gundlakamma-Darsi (27 km), Phase III Darsi-Kanigiri (52 km) and Venkatagiri-Atluripadu (15 Km), Phase IV Kanigiri-Pamuru (35 km) and Atluripadu-Venkatapuram (43 km), and Phase V Pamuru-Obulayapalle-Venkatapuram (90 km).Officials explained that the first section between Piduguralla and Savalyapuram has already been completed and commissioned along with electrification. The section between Nadikudi and Piduguralla falls within the existing line connecting Bibinagar with Guntur and the section between Savalyapuram and Gundlakamma falls on the existing line connecting Guntur with Guntakal.SCR officials said the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project has been conceptualised as an alternate route to the present coastal railway line between Vijayawada and Chennai, which is saturated and sometimes subjected to cyclone and floods, resulting in serious traffic disruptions.The new line will not only act as an alternate route but also facilitate freight transport in this mineral-rich belt, besides offering scope for substantial passenger traffic. Once completed, it will be the shortest route between Guntur and the temple town of Tirupati.