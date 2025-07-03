SCR Logs Best-Ever Revenue In Q1 FY25

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its highest-ever gross originating revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to a press note issued by the zone.

From April to June 2025, SCR recorded Rs 5,219 crore in gross originating revenue, marking a 1.2 per cent increase over the previous best of Rs 5,156 crore during the same period in 2024–25. This performance was driven by passenger revenue of Rs 1,485.21 crore and freight revenue of Rs 3,457.33 crore.

The zone also achieved its highest-ever freight loading of 37.41 million tonnes, which is four per cent higher than the previous record of 35.89 million tonnes set in 2024–25. SCR operated 865 trips of special trains during the quarter, carrying 11.18 lakh passengers.

The gross originating revenue of Rs 5,219 crore, freight loading of 37.41 million tonnes, freight revenue of Rs 3,457.33 crore, and passenger revenue of Rs 1,485.21 crore are the highest figures ever recorded by the zone in any financial year for the April–June period.