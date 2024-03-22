SCR Introduces QR Code Facility at Ticket Counters

Hyderabad: Train passengers can purchase unreserved tickets through a QR code facility at the general booking counters, South Central Railway said on Thursday. This cashless transaction has been implemented at 31 counters in 14 stations of Secunderabad division: Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kazipet, Begumpet, Warangal, Mancherial, Lingampalli, Hitec city, James Street, Mahbubabad, Bellampalli, Fatehnagar Bridge, Sirpur Khagaznagar and Vikarabad.

The QR (Quick Response) code facility will prevent the need for carrying cash and tendering exact change. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, has appreciated the efforts of the commercial and technical staff for introducing the digital payment option.