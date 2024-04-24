SCR Announces Cancellation, diversion and Rescheduling of Trains

Visakhapatnam: The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of trains due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the 3rd line between Bona Kalu-Chinta Kani-Pandillapalli and Errupalem-Tondalagopavaram-Madhira stations over the Kazipet-Vijayawada section.



Diversion of trains:

Diversion via Vijayawada-Duvvada-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Raipur-Nagpur:

Train No. 20805 (Visakhapatnam-New Delhi) and Train No. 20806 (New Delhi-Visakhapatnam) will be diverted from their existing routes to pass through Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, and Nagpur. Stoppages will be eliminated at Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, and Chandrapur stations.

Train No. 20803 (Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham) and Train No. 20804 (Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam) will also follow this diverted route, with Stoppages were eliminated at certain stations.

Diversion via Vijayawada-Duvvada-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Raipur-Nagpur:

Train No. 18519 (Visakhapatnam-LTT) and Train No. 18520 (LTT-Visakhapatnam) will be diverted through Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad route instead of the existing route via Kazipet. Stoppages will be eliminated at Kazipet station.

Similarly, other trains like Train No. 18045 (Shalimar-Hyderabad), Train No. 18046 (Hyderabad-Shalimar), Train No. 11019 (CSMT-Bhubaneswar), and Train No. 11020 (Bhubaneswar-CSMT) will be diverted via this route, with specific stoppages eliminated.

Diversion via Vijayawada-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal-Ballari:

Train No. 18112 (Yeshvantpur-Tata) will follow this diverted route with stoppages eliminated at Raichur, Yadgir, Chittapur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Moula Ali, Warangal, and Khammam stations.

Elimination of stoppages:

Stoppages at Madhira Station for certain trains, including Train No. 11020 (Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Exp), Train No. 12861 (Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar Exp), and Train No. 12862 (Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam Exp) will be eliminated on specific days.

Rescheduling of trains:

Additionally, there will be rescheduling of trains, including Train No. 20833 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat) and Train No. 20834 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat) with varying reschedule times at Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad stations on specific dates.

The South Central Railway advises passengers to check updated schedules and plan their travel accordingly, considering the diversions and rescheduling of train services due to the ongoing non-interlocking works.