SCR AGM Carries Out Detailed Inspections

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) additional general manager (AGM) R. Dhananjayulu carried out an extensive inspection of Narasapur-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Machilipatnam branch line section on Wednesday.

He started his inspection from Narasapur station checking out various departments. He interacted with operating and commercial staff at Narasapur about developing the station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme programme launched recently.



The AGM proceeded to Palakollu station by a self-propelled inspection car (SPIC) and inspected all platforms, passenger amenities and reviewed safety aspects. He then left for Bhimavaram Town and Bhimavaram Junction stations and took stock of development works under the Amrit Bharat scheme. He directed officials to expedite development of the station.



Later, Dhananjayulu checked out passenger amenities, goods sheds, parcel offices, circulating areas and cleanliness at Akividu, Mandavalli and Gudivada stations. He conducted the rear window inspection till Machilipatnam.