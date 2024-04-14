Scorching Summer Tames Parliament Election Campaign

Nizambad: Lok Sabha candidates and senior leaders are facing difficulty in taking the poll campaign forward due to the scorching summer.



Nizamabad and Jagtial districts recorded more than 40.0 degree Celsius temperatures in the last few days. The campaign of all parties is stuck to an extent.

In Nizamabad district, temperatures of 40.5, 41.3 and above have been recorded so far. In addition, heat waves continued in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.



Sitting MP and BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri, Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy and BRS nominee Bajireddy Govardhan are canvassing votes.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a BJP leader said the scorching summer and the restrictions from the Election Commission adversely affected their election campaign. “As per norms, we should conclude the election campaign at 10pm. It is difficult to come out during the day time. People are also not willing to come out due to the heat waves.”



“Upto the polling day on May 13, there will be no respite from the heat,” he said.



A candidate wanted to meet doctors in the Nizamabad LS constituency. He planned to conduct meetings in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Korutla and Jagtial towns. ‘Organising of all doctors at one meeting is not possible. Other professionals like advocates, teachers etc are also not going to gather at one place due to the prevailing heat.



Candidates are visiting all municipal towns and major villages to meet different sections of people.



Reportedly, BJP leaders urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a meeting either in Armoor or Kamareddy to have its impact spread on al the Parliament constituencies of north Telangana districts.



However, the BJP national leadership is not keen on holding meetings in north Telangana districts as there are good signs for party in the Parliament elections elsewhere. BJP is planning to conduct Modi’s meetings either in Hyderabad or some south Telangana districts to garner votes for the party.