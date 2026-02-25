Scindia Rules Out Fresh AGR Relief, Nixes Extension for OTT SIM-Binding

New Delhi: Ruling out any fresh executive intervention beyond what the apex court has permitted, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that there is no fresh adjusted gross revenue or AGR relief beyond the Supreme Court mandate. Besides, he also said that there is no extension on OTT SIM-binding norms as well in view of national security. Drawing a firm line on these two contentious fronts, the minister also made clear that the government will neither step outside the Supreme Court’s mandate on revenue matters nor dilute national security-linked compliance rules.

Meanwhile, Scindia also flayed the episode that emerged on the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limiteds (BSNL) and slammed the ‘absurd and shocking’ demands and arrangements linked to the company’s director, Vivek Banzal who proposed a visit to Prayagraj. The minister also said that a show-cause notice has been issued for violation of rules and the ‘unacceptable’ conduct.

On AGR issues, Scindia also signalled that there is also no immediate relief for Bharti Airtel, which has written to the department of telecommunications (DoT) seeking clarity and parity in the treatment of its liabilities. “We are operating under a verdict of the Supreme Court. As far as AGR is concerned, it is based on that verdict that we have taken whatever action,” Scindia said, responding to queries on whether the government would extend AGR relief to Airtel.

His comments come weeks after the Union Cabinet froze Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025, and approved a staggered repayment plan stretching from FY32 to FY41. The DoT has also initiated a reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities for the period between FY07 and FY19, following Supreme Court rulings in October and November that allowed a recalculation.

When asked about the extension on OTT SIM-binding norms, the minister also clarified that there is no extension on OTT SIM-binding norms as well in view of security of the country. “No plans to give extension for the SIM-binding directions to OTT apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. However, users will have to logout every 6 hours from other devices,” the minister said.

As far as BSNL director Banzal’s Prayagraj visit is concerned, Scindia termed it ‘beyond absurd and shocking’. “The episode was ‘unacceptable’ and one that flouts all rules and traditions in new India,” Scindia said, adding that a show cause notice has been issued.

Banzal, 59, who became a director on the board of state-owned telecom operator in October 2018, could not be reached for comments. He is due to superannuate at the end of September this year. The cancelled two-day visit, scheduled for February 25-26, included a tightly planned schedule with a dip at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri temples.

It is also learnt that the itinerary included around 20 tasks and involved 50 officials assigned to manage every aspect of the trip, including transport, accommodation, and personal arrangements for Banzal. However, BSNL reacted to the episode immediately, saying that an appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. “BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned,” said BSNL in a post on X on February 21.