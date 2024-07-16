Scindia Brainstorms With Ambani, Mittal, Others to Chart Telecom Growth Roadmap

New Delhi: Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the ministry would work on an actionable plan with defined timelines on issues that have been discussed with telecom operators and other stakeholders in the sector as well. Besides, the minister also held meetings with three of the six committees set by his ministry. The move of the ministry aims to engage industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of the telecommunication ecosystem in the country.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Scindia said that the ministry has had three advisory committee meetings where we have identified a deep agenda for all three committees. “Now, the members of these committees and we will be working together. There are varied schedules for the first presentation of these committees over the next couple of weeks. Then we will take each individual issue, delve into the details, and devise an action plan with clear timelines and actionable items,” Scindia said.

“These six committees are the backbone of the communication sector in India. By forging these committees, we hope to advance the sector, realising the Prime Minister’s goal of creating not only significant economic value but also a telecom superpower within India that will hopefully transcend our boundaries in the days to come,” the minister said.

“Each and every one of these committees has been built in partnership because it is when our stakeholders and customers derive value that the robustness of the sector is maintained going forward. As we start deliberations on each of these issues, we will review accordingly,” he added.

The meeting with the committee on telecom operators was attended by telecom honchos, including Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Akshaya Moondra. Besides, Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director General SP Kochhar was also present at the meeting. The minister also met representatives of Internet service providers and infrastructure committee as well as those of academia and R&D panel.