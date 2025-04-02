School vandalised in Jabalpur over principal’s WhatsApp status on Lord Ram

A group of protestors vandalized a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, accusing the principal of posting a WhatsApp status containing remarks against Lord Ram. The incident took place on Tuesday, with members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leading the demonstration.

According to a VHP leader, the controversial status carried comments that allegedly disrespected Lord Ram, triggering outrage among local Hindu groups. Soon after, protestors stormed the school, tearing posters, shattering windows, and damaging property. Videos of the incident, which surfaced online, showed protestors climbing the school gate and attempting to dismantle the board at the entrance.

Despite police deployment, the demonstrations intensified, prompting authorities to call for reinforcements. Law and order were restored only after two hours when the police assured the protestors of action against the principal. The demonstrators demanded an apology from the school director and warned of a larger agitation if their concerns were ignored.

“We are yet to register an FIR. A technical investigation is underway to verify whether the accused person actually uploaded the post or if it was AI-generated. The school principal will be questioned soon. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace,” a senior police officer said.

The protestors also threw mud-filled bags inside the school and smeared black paint on its walls as a sign of protest.

This incident follows another right-wing demonstration a day earlier, where activists stopped two buses in the Ranjhi police station area, alleging forced religious conversions of tribal passengers. The police recorded the details of the passengers, while activists allegedly assaulted members of a minority community in the presence of officers.