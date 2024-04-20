School Management, Premises Owner Give Undertaking, Affidavit to Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file an undertaking by the management of Bridge Town Play School at Jubilee Hills that it would vacate the premises by the end of April. The judge also took on file an affidavit filed contending that the owner of the premises, Gunapati Sharath Chandra Reddy, would take steps to ensure that the construction of the premises would be in accordance with the sanctioned plan given in May 2023. It was the case of Y. Balakrishna Rao that the permission granted for construction of the building was illegal. He also challenged in an independent writ petition the inaction of the GHMC in allowing the illegal structures to remain standing. V. Ravinder Rao, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioners pointed out that for inexplicable reasons the GHMC was treating the lawbreaker with kid gloves. He said that the corporation could not have sanctioned the plan which was the subject matter of a writ petition before the court. Avinash Desai, senior counsel, appearing on the other side complained that the theme of the petitions was vengeful, and his client should be allowed to make such changes to the property to bring it in accordance with the sanctioned plan.

Order on demolition issue set aside

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court set aside an order of a single judge requiring consideration of the demolition of a property at Kondapur. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was hearing a writ appeal filed by Nadendla Dhathri, who had purchased the property. The panel refused to go into the merits of the matter, it only pointed out that writ petitioner Gaddi Mahesh Kumar had filed a writ petition arraying the appellant and therefore he would have to be heard. It was the case of the writ petitioner that the appellant did not have valid permission to construct the premises, and it was his vendor who had obtained the building permission after the property was sold to the appellant by misrepresentation and suppression of facts. The panel made it clear that the order in appeal was set aside on the simple ground that it was in violation of the principles of natural justice. The matter will be reheard by a single judge on merits.

Contempt notice to asst. director of mines

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court ordered a contempt notice to the assistant director of mines and geology, Sangareddy, for alleged violation of a court order. The judge was dealing with a contempt petition filed by Buildmate Sand Private Limited. Earlier, a writ plea was filed by the petitioner challenging the action of the mines and geology director and others in not considering his representations and not initiating action against Aruna Stone Crushers for its alleged illegal excavation in the quarry lease area of the petitioner at Kazipally village, Sangareddy. He contended that such an action of the authorities as illegal and in violation to TS Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966. The judge disposed of the writ petition directing the authorities to consider the representation and initiate appropriate action for the conduct of proper inquiry in accordance with law and in conformity with principles of natural justice, within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. It was this order which the petitioner alleged was violated by the authority. The judge ordered notices and posted the matter to May 3 for adjudication.