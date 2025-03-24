 Top
Home » Nation

School Bus Overturns in Jhansi, Over a Dozen Students Injured

Nation
PTI
24 March 2025 3:54 PM IST

Three students critically injured as bus carrying over 25 children from remote villages loses control on Bajna Road

School Bus Overturns in Jhansi, Over a Dozen Students Injured
x
A school bus overturned in Jhansi's Poonch area, injuring over a dozen students, including three critically, police said.

A school bus carrying students from remote villages to a private school in Poonch here overturned on Monday morning, leaving over a dozen children injured, three of them critically, police said.Rajesh Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonch Police Station, said, "The incident occurred on Bajna Road when a school bus , carrying more than two dozen students, lost control near Bajna village and overturned on a roadside."

According to police, around 14 children sustained injuries. They were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Poonch. Five children with more serious injuries were referred to the medical college for advanced treatment, Pal said. The injured children are aged between 10 and 15, the SHO said.
( Source : PTI )
school bus overturned school bus accident Jhansi poonch students injured 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh Jhansi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X