Scheme to Support Housing for Middle Class Soon

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that a scheme targeting the middle class would be launched soon wherein people living in rented houses, slums or unauthorised colonies can either buy or build their own houses.



in the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin.

“Our government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies to buy or build their own houses,” said the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Budget speech. She also said the government will give two crore more housesin the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin.

“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses. Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families,” she said.



This was Sitharaman’s last Budget before the Lok Sabha elections.



Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, “The focus on housing sector will benefit a range or peripheral sectors like cements, paints and steel, among others, and create employment opportunities.”

