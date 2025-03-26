SC Warns Apollo Hospital Over Denying Free Treatment, May Hand Over to AIIMS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its concern over the treatment of poor patients at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, and warned that it would direct the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to take over the hospital if free treatment was not provided to the underprivileged.

The court's remarks came after hearing a petition related to the provision of free medical treatment to the economically weaker sections of society. The case involved allegations that Indraprastha Apollo, which was designated as a hospital offering free services to the poor under a public-private partnership, was not fulfilling its obligation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai directed the hospital to ensure that the services were provided to the poor as per the agreement. "If the treatment is not provided, we will have no other option but to ask AIIMS to take over the responsibility," the bench said, adding that it was important to uphold the agreement for the benefit of those in need of medical care.

The court further stressed that while private hospitals play a crucial role in healthcare, they must adhere to their commitments made to the public, especially when they are part of a government-funded program. The Supreme Court's warning aims to ensure that citizens, particularly the poor, are not deprived of essential healthcare services.

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital is one of the prominent medical institutions in Delhi, with a history of collaborating with the government for providing healthcare to the disadvantaged. The court's intervention has underscored the importance of accountability in the healthcare sector, particularly in ensuring that the most vulnerable sections of society receive adequate treatment.