SC To MP: Decide On Prosecuting Minister Vijay Shah In 2 Weeks

Bhopal: The supreme court’s order asking Madhya Pradesh to decide within two weeks on the request for sanction to prosecute state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah in connection with his alleged disparaging remarks against Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, has put the Mohan Yadav government in a tight spot.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been pulled up by the apex court for sitting on the special investigation team (SIT) report on the matter for the last six months without taking action on it, leaving chief minister Mohan Yadav little scope to shield his ministerial colleague further, a senior BJP functionary said on Monday.

“The ruling BJP leadership has found it in a catch-22 situation following prodding by the supreme court to act on the report of the SIT, constituted by the supreme court earlier, being yet to decide whether to give the marching order to the minister or explore any other legal means to bail him out”, the BJP leader said.

The minister is a tribal face of the ruling BJP in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh and has so far proved his invincibility in his Assembly constituency of Harsud (ST) in Khandwa district in the state by representing the seat eight times in a row.

The minister is known to have a penchant for controversies by making unsavoury off-the-cuff remarks often landing the ruling BJP in embarrassment.

He had to resign from the state ministry in April 2013 for making ‘sexist remarks’ against the wife of the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

His latest trouble was triggered by his alleged communal remarks targeting Col. Sofiya Qureshi in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on the Hindu tourists.

“Chief minister Mr. Yadav will take the final call on whether a case will be registered against him in view of the supreme court order”, the BJP leader said.