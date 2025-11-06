SC to Issue Directions on Stray Dogs in Government, PSU Premises

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to issue directions on Friday regarding the menace of stray dogs in institutions, including government and public sector establishments, where employees are reportedly feeding, supporting, and encouraging the animals.

On Monday, a three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria observed: “Apart from recording appearances and affidavits, we will also be issuing some directions with respect to the institutional menace being faced in government institutions, public sector institutions, and other establishments where employees are supporting, feeding, and encouraging dogs in the area. For that, we will definitely be issuing some directions.”

When one of the advocates appearing in the case requested the court to be heard before any directions were passed, Justice Mehta declined, stating, “For institutional matters, we are not going to hear any arguments at all. Sorry.”

The bench noted that the Chief Secretaries of most States and Union Territories were present before the court and said, “List for orders on November 7.”

The Supreme Court also directed that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) be made a party to the case.

Taking note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that most States and UTs had filed their compliance affidavits, the bench said the personal presence of Chief Secretaries would no longer be required. However, it clarified that their presence could again be mandated if there was any failure to comply with court orders.

During the October 27 hearing, the court had directed Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits had not been filed despite an earlier order issued on August 22.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the Delhi-NCR region and directed that all States and Union Territories be made parties. It had also instructed municipal authorities to file affidavits with complete details of available resources such as dog pounds, veterinarians, dog-catching staff, and specially equipped vehicles and cages in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The apex court further observed that the application of the ABC Rules must be uniform across India. The case originated suo motu on July 28 following a media report highlighting the rising number of stray dog bite incidents leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.