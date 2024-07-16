SC to hear plea on vacant Deputy Speaker post in LS on July 22

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday listed a PIL seeking elections for the vacant deputy speaker position in Lok Sabha and in five other state assemblies for July 22.

A three judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the matter for July 22.

The bench listed the matter for next Monday due to the unavailability of the Attorney General.

Earlier in February, 2023 the apex court issued notices to the Union Government and five other states in a PIL over conduct of elections to the deputy speaker post. The assemblies of five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Manipur (not mentioned in plea) did not have a deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker post in the Lok Sabha is lying vacant since June 2019. AIADMK's M. Thambi Durai served as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha from 2014-19.

Article 93 and Article 178 of the Indian Constitution prescribe for Speaker and Deputy speaker positions in Lok Sabha and State assemblies respectively.