SC to Hear Owaisi Plea on Oct 28

New Delhi:The Supreme Court has listed for October 28, hearing in a plea of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of Waqf properties, including Waqf-by-users, on the Umeed portal. A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Nizam Pasha that the plea needed urgent listing as the six months mandatory time-period to register the properties was nearing the end.

On Tuesday, a similar plea was mentioned for urgent hearing along with Mr Owaisi's plea. The bench said it would consider listing the fresh one as well.



In its interim order, the top court had on September 15 put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.



It also held the Centre's order to delete the "Waqf-by-user" provision in the newly-amended law was prima facie not arbitrary and the argument that Waqf land would be grabbed by governments held “no water”.



Waqf-by-user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (Waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal, written declaration of Waqf by the owner.



On October 9, Pasha, appearing for Owaisi, had said that a miscellaneous application seeking extension of time for registration of Waqf properties be heard.



The Centre had launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (Umeed) central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all Waqf properties.



According to the mandate of the Umeed portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India were to be mandatorily uploaded within six months.